World Athletics Championships: Walcott bags Javelin gold as Nadeem falls short

Silver medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada, gold medalist Keshorn Walcott of Team Trinidad and Tobago and bronze medalist Curtis Thompson of Team United States pose for a photo after competing in the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. - Reuters

TOKYO: Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott claimed his first global title since winning Olympic gold as a teenager in 2012, triumphing in the men’s javelin final at the World Championships with a throw of 88.16m on Thursday.

The 32-year-old dominated the competition in gusty conditions at the National Stadium, producing the two longest throws of the evening to secure his first world championship medal, adding to his 2012 Olympic gold and the bronze he earned at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In a strong showing for the Caribbean, Grenada’s Anderson Peters took silver with a throw of 87.38m, complementing the golds he won at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships.

Bronze went to Curtis Thompson, whose opening throw of 86.67m earned the United States its first world championship medal in the event since Breaux Greer in 2007.

There was no fairytale return for India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who struggled to match the 90.23m he threw earlier this season and finished eighth with a best attempt of 84.03m.

Pakistan’s Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem, who spent much of the season sidelined with injury, also had a disappointing performance, finishing 10th with a best throw of 82.75m.

Sachin Yadav restored pride for India with a personal best of 86.27m on his first attempt, finishing fourth ahead of Julian Weber.

Weber, another title contender from Germany, failed to deliver, recording a best throw of 86.11m, far short of his world-leading 91.51m from the Diamond League final in Zurich last month.

Kenya’s 36-year-old Julius Yego, the 2015 world champion, turned his ankle on his third attempt and was unable to complete the competition.