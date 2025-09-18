Champions League: Van Dijk scores late winner as Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid in thriller

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League at Anfield in Liverpool on September 17, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Captain Virgil van Dijk headed a late winner deep in the stoppage time to lead Liverpool to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday at Anfield.

Liverpool started the game aggressively, scoring two goals within six minutes; however, Marcos Llorente scored back twice, and the match was looking like to end in a draw, before Van Dijk scored in the 92nd minute.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was sent off after receiving a red card in the 90+3rd minute, after having to be pulled away from the crowd.

British record signing Alexander Isak also got a chance and made his debut for the Reds.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson struck in the fourth minute when Mohamed Salah's free-kick rebounded off him and through to the net.

Salah, two minutes later, scored a goal showing individual brilliance when he dominated three Atletico defenders after a quick one-two with Ryan Gravenberch to make it 2-0.

But the visitors refused to submit, as Llorente struck back in the injury time of halftime before equalising in the 81st minute with a banger, smashing a volley that took a deflection on its way in.

Atletico coach Simeone said Marcos likes this stadium, the team spirits are high, and we played well.

"Marcos likes this stadium, he repeated a fantastic performance here," Simeone said.

"I think our spirits are high. We lost in the end, sometimes it's your turn to lose, that's what happened today."

It was once again a late goal for Liverpool, which secured a victory for them, as it has become their habit; all four Premier League victories this season have required a winner in the last 10 minutes.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk said he is lucky to score a winner and added that they showed the resilience that they have been showing for many years.

"We kept pushing," Van Dijk said.

"We found a way again. I'm glad I got the winner. You have to keep going and show the resilience we have been showing for many years.

"It was another great European night here. We have shown many times that we are capable of doing it, and today I am the lucky one with the winner."