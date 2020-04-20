Ramiz Raja urges PCB admin to adopt 'nationalist approach' to be successful

Photo: File

TV pundit Ramiz Raja has said the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) administration should take a holistic approach if it needs to be successful, Express News reported.

Raja drew comparisons with arch rivals India and said that the neighbour fared better than Pakistan as he believed that their officials were not driven by self-interest.

"People who are associated with the PCB or looking for a role in the organization are generally driven by vested interests, rather than adopting a more nationalistic approach," said Raja.

"If you take a look at the example of India they have succeeded because people there are working for the betterment of cricket in their country rather than safeguarding their own interests. They have their heart in the right place unlike us."

Meanwhile, Raja stated that the PCB needed to implement stricter action in terms of punishing tainted cricketers in order to prevent spot-fixing from "happening ever season".

"Fans and the society in general needs to put pressure that players involved in spot-fixing should not be forgiven. If it was a one-off than I would agree to it but it’s happening every season which is extremely disappointing," he said.

"You can’t make progress in the right direction if there is lack of honesty in individuals and the system."

