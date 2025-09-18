Arshad Nadeem out of Javelin medal race at World Athletics Championships

Pakistan´s athlete Arshad Nadeem competes in the men´s javelin throw Group B qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 17, 2025. - AFP

TOKYO: Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been knocked out of the medal race in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, held at Japan National Stadium on Thursday.

The Pakistani star opened the final with a throw of 82.73 meters, placing him seventh after the first round. His second attempt was a foul, while his third throw measured 82.75 meters, followed by another foul on his fourth attempt.

Nadeem was unable to reach the top eight, which was required to earn three additional attempts in the final, ending his medal hopes.

India’s Neeraj Chopra started strong with a first-round throw of 83.65 meters, while compatriot Sachin Yadav recorded an impressive 86.29 meters.

Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters threw first and second, respectively, before Nadeem’s third attempt.

Currently, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, and Curtis Thompson hold the top three positions with outstanding throws, while Chopra sits in eighth place, having recorded two fouls.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadeem had qualified for the final with a third-attempt throw of 85.28 meters, following earlier efforts of 76.99 meters and 74.17 meters, joining the medal round on Thursday.

From the same qualifying group, Anderson Peters (85.96m) and Julius Yego (89.53m) also advanced, while Curtis Thompson progressed with 84.72 meters.

Other notable qualifiers included Germany’s Julian Weber (87.21m), Poland’s Dawid Wegner (85.67m), and India’s Neeraj Chopra (84.85m), all surpassing the automatic qualification mark.

Chopra, ranked world No. 2, recently set a personal best and Indian record of 90.23 meters. Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav (83.67m), Jakub Vadlejch (84.11m), and Keshorn Walcott (83.93m) remain in contention depending on the final results.