Mohammad Amir predicts winner of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup Super Four

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has backed the Green Shirts to triumph over India in the upcoming Super Four clash of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, set for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Amir shared his prediction on Facebook, posting a photo with the caption: "I am just thinking who will win the 21st September match. If Allah wills, Pakistan will win."

Pakistan secured their spot in the Super Four after defeating the UAE by 41 runs in their final group-stage match, thanks to an all-round performance from Shaheen Afridi, who scored 29 off 14 balls and took two wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 146-9, led by Fakhar Zaman’s 50 off 36 deliveries, Afridi’s unbeaten cameo, and contributions from Mohammad Haris (18 off 14) and Salman Agha (20 off 27).

In response, UAE were bowled out for 105 in 17.4 overs, with Rahul Chopra (35) and Dhruv Parashar (20) top-scoring.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Saim Ayub and Salman Agha claimed one apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their campaign with a dominant win over Oman, scoring 160-7 and restricting their opponents to 67, before losing narrowly to India in their second match, scoring 127-9, which India chased down in 16 overs.

The Green Shirts now face a crucial showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday, aiming to make a strong statement in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.