‘A true all-rounder’: BBL franchise Brisbane Heat praise Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Alishan Sharafu of UAE during between match Pakistan and UAE at Dubai international Cricket Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat has praised Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for his all-round brilliance in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Shaheen showcased his all-round skills in recent matches against India and the UAE. He scored a quick 33 off 16 balls, including four sixes, at a strike rate of 206.25 against India, though he remained wicketless and Pakistan lost the low-scoring encounter.

In a must-win clash against UAE, Shaheen once again played a pivotal role with both bat and ball.

He scored 29 off 14 balls, including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 207.14, helping Pakistan post a total of 146/9 in 20 overs.

He then delivered a match-winning spell, taking 2/16 runs in three overs as UAE were bowled out for 105 in 17.4 overs, securing Pakistan’s place in the Super Four round of the tournament.

Brisbane Heat shared a photo of Shaheen on their social media, praising the 25-year-old cricketer: "The Eagle! A true all-rounder performance on the big stage. #AsiaCup"

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen will play for Brisbane Heat in the upcoming 15th edition of the BBL, having been the first overall pick in the player draft held on June 19.

The draft saw six out of eight franchises targeting national team players, with Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan going third under the platinum category, while England’s Luke Wood was picked second.

This will be his maiden BBL appearance, though he has previously featured in top-tier leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), ILT20, and The Hundred.

The 2025–26 BBL season will feature 44 matches scheduled from December 14 to January 25, 2026, packed into an early evening window for fans worldwide.