New captain, five uncapped players named in West Indies squad for Nepal T20Is

West Indies have named a 15-member squad to face Nepal in three T20Is in Sharjah later this month, featuring five uncapped players.

With several first-choice stars, including regular captain Shai Hope, rested, the team will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who will captain West Indies across formats for the first time.

The uncapped players in the squad are top-order batter Ackeem Auguste, batting all-rounder Navin Bidaisee, leg-spinner Zishan Motara, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds, and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo.

Karima Gore, who has previously represented the USA in eight T20Is, also makes the squad but is yet to debut for West Indies.

Rayon Griffith will lead the Team Management Unit as Head Coach, with former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson joining as a fast-bowling consultant.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasised the broader importance of the upcoming T20I series against Nepal, highlighting its role in the continued development of West Indies cricket.

Bascombe noted that the series offers the senior men’s team an opportunity to engage with a rising cricketing nation while gaining valuable experience in unfamiliar conditions.

"This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizons of West Indies cricket. It allows our senior men’s team to engage with a passionate emerging nation while providing invaluable match experience in different conditions.

"Beyond the immediate competition, this tour reflects our long-term vision of developing a squad that is adaptable, resilient, and ready for global challenges. Taking West Indies cricket into new territories and against new opposition also helps us grow the game, inspire new fans, and strengthen the brand of West Indies cricket worldwide."

Gore has impressed in the ongoing CPL 2025 for his franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, scoring 219 runs in 11 matches. Alongside Hosein, experienced players in the squad include Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, and Kyle Mayers.

In April 2024, West Indies A toured Nepal for five T20s. Although Nepal lost the series, they managed victories in two matches.

The T20I series will begin on September 27, with the second and third matches scheduled for September 29 and 30.

West Indies Squad for Nepal T20Is:

Akeal Hosein (capt), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer