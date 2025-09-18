Former Pakistan captain 'surprised' by Agha Salman's post-match talk

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan talks with Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand (not pictured) ahead of game two of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval, on March 18, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq expressed surprise at all-rounder Agha Salman’s post-match remarks following Pakistan’s final group-stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After hours of uncertainty, Pakistan eventually took the field for their last group-stage clash and sealed a commanding 41-run victory to progress in the eight-team tournament.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 146/9 in their 20 overs, thanks to a solid half-century from Fakhar Zaman and a late rescue act by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Zaman’s dismissal in the 14th over triggered a collapse, leaving the side struggling at 110/7 by the 17th over.

However, Shaheen’s unbeaten 29 off just 14 balls, studded with three fours and two sixes, pushed Pakistan to a competitive total.

While the total proved enough for their bowlers to defend, skipper Agha Salman admitted in the post-match presentation that Pakistan’s batting remains a work in progress, particularly in the middle overs.

“We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle order. That’s been a concern and something we need to work on,” Agha said.

“Apart from that, we did a good job. We haven’t batted at our best yet… we’re still just finding our way to 150. If we bat well in the middle overs, we can push it to 170 no matter the opposition,” he added.

However, during a recent interview at a local sports platfomr, Misbah disagreed with Agha’s assessment, highlighting that Pakistan’s batting issues begin much earlier in the innings.

“I think it was very surprising that in the post-match talk, Agha said we need to improve our batting in the middle overs, whereas our problem starts right from the beginning. Almost every time, we lose our first two batters, so our innings basically starts with us already two wickets down,” Misbah said.

“ I believe we need to address that issue first. Especially in these conditions, as I keep saying, once the spinners come on and the circle opens up a bit, it becomes difficult, and that’s when we lose wickets. If you’re already 0–2, then you’re going nowhere,” he added.

Following their Super Four qualification, Pakistan will now face arch-rivals India in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 clash at the same venue on Sunday.