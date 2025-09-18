Rauf hails Shaheen’s all-round brilliance as Pakistan seal Super Four spot

Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) talks with his teammate Haris Rauf during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on March 18, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Wednesday lauded Shaheen Afridi's exceptional performance with the bat, which played a crucial role in helping the national team reach a defendable total during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During a recent media conference, Rauf stressed the value of lower-order contributions, citing Afridi’s crucial cameo performances as proof that scoring runs isn’t just the top order’s responsibility.

"It’s not possible that if the batters get out, the bowlers won’t bat. They also have an equally important role in how many runs they can add for their team at the end. No doubt, just like Shaheen gave good performances in both matches — performing at the right time — that becomes a crucial role," Rauf stated.

The right-arm pacer further highlighted the psychological and tactical value of bowlers adding runs down the order. He explained that even a short contribution can shift the momentum of a game and boost team confidence.

"As a batter, you also have to contribute; for example, if you add even 15 runs at the end as a bowler, it lifts the team’s morale a lot, it creates momentum. Just like when you hit 2–3 sixes at the end, and then when you come back onto the field, it builds momentum again, and you carry that with you," he said.

Rauf admitted that Pakistan’s batting has lacked consistency despite reaching the Super Four, noting that tough conditions have made run-scoring difficult and forced players to rethink their approach.

“No doubt, our batting is struggling a little, and I think the conditions are quite tough for batting. Many of the boys are also discussing how to tackle this situation and what type of approach is required here," he stated.

"In Shaa Allah, we will try in the coming matches to ensure our top three batters stay till the end so that we can set a good total. On this wicket, if a strong target is set, I don’t think it will be easy to chase,” he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s below-par show against India, Rauf emphasised that the game should be taken in the right spirit.

“Look, cricket comes with high expectations, but you can never be sure which team will win. This is sport, and it’s always better to take the game as just a game. One team wins and the other loses, no doubt, but in the end, what matters is which team played better cricket. We will try our best to perform well here so that all our fans can enjoy quality cricket,” he said.

Commenting on the no-handshake episode and Andy Pycroft’s apology, which delayed the Pakistan-UAE clash, Rauf noted that these were board-level matters and praised the management for handling the situation well, insisting his job was only to focus on cricket.

"I wasn’t feeling any pressure because the things you’re talking about are not in my control. These are board decisions, and it’s their headache — they can manage such matters better," he stated.

"My job was to play the match, and my focus was only on the game. Whatever was happening outside, the management knows better, and I believe the board has handled it very effectively," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan defeated UAE in their final group-stage match by 41 runs to reach the Super Four, courtesy of an all-round performance by Shaheen Afridi, who scored 29 off 14 balls and picked up two wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 146-9, led by Fakhar Zaman's 50 off 36 deliveries, Afridi's unbeaten cameo, and vital contributions from Mohammad Haris (18 off 14) and Salman Agha (20 off 27).

Chasing 147, UAE were bundled out for 105 in 17.4 overs, with Rahul Chopra (35) and Dhruv Parashar (20) being the top scorers.

For Pakistan, Rauf, Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Saim Ayub and Salman Agha claimed one apiece.

Following Super Four qualification, Pakistan face another stern challenge as they take on arch-rivals India in the second Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash at the same venue on Sunday.