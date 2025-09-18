Asia Cup 2025: Arthur questions Babar’s absence from Pakistan’s batting unit

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and head coach Mickey Arthur during their practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on October 30, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur expressed his astonishment over star batter Babar Azam’s absence from the national men’s team’s batting unit for the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Babar, who is second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20Is, has been out of favour in the shortest format since the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

He ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the former champions shift their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Arthur, who coached the national men’s team to the Champions Trophy glory in 2017, expressed strong disapproval of the decision to exclude Babar from the current batting lineup.

“How Babar is not in this batting line up is totally beyond me!” Arthur wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Arthur’s remarks came shortly after Pakistan failed to breach the 150-run barrier against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their must-win Asia Cup 2025 match, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Although a collective bowling effort helped Pakistan to successfully defend the modest total and propelled their team to a convincing 41-run victory, their batting performance remained an area of concern.

The Green Shirts’ best total – 160/7 – came against associate nation Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener, thanks to wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s half-century down the order after they had slipped to 120/5 in 16.4 overs.

Whereas in the high-octane clash against India, Pakistan’s batting unit struggled noticeably as they could only muster127/9 in 20 overs, which their arch rivals comfortably chased down for the loss of four wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Following the Super Four qualification, Pakistan face another stern challenge as they next face arch-rivals in the second Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash at the same venue on Sunday.