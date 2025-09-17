WATCH: Umpire Palliyaguruge forced to leave field during Pakistan-UAE clash

Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge walks off the field during the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Sri Lanka-based umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge left the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a head injury.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the sixth over of UAE’s innings when one of the Pakistan fielders lobbed the ball back to the bowler Saim Ayub, but it hit one of the on-field umpires, Palliyaguruge.

Expecting the ball to come towards him, Palliyaguruge had covered the back of his head with his right hand, but the ball hit him on his left ear.

The ball hit the umpire.





He looked in visible discomfort afterwards and eventually walked off the field after being attended by the physio.

As a result, reserve umpire Gazi Sohel replaced Palliyaguruge and will perform on-field duties for the remainder of the ongoing fixture.

For the unversed, the ongoing fixture is a must-win for Pakistan and UAE to qualify for the Super Four as both teams have two points in as many matches.

Put into bat first, Pakistan registered a fighting total of 146/9, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s half-century, followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late blitz.

Fakhar remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 50 off 36 deliveries, laced with three sixes and two fours, while Shaheen played an unbeaten cameo of 29 not out from just 14 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes.

Right-arm pacer Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for UAE, taking four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, followed by Simranjeet Singh with three, while Dhruv Prashar chipped in with one scalp.