Asia Cup 2025: All-round Shaheen helps Pakistan crush UAE to reach Super Four

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from left) celebrates with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Shaheen Shah Afridi backed his unbeaten 29-run cameo with economical bowling figures of 2/16 to lead Pakistan to a commanding 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the must-win fixture on Wednesday to qualify for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four.

Chasing a 146-run target on a challenging Dubai International Cricket Stadium’s surface, UAE’s batting unit could yield 105 before being bowled out in 17.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Rahul Chopra waged a lone battle with a run-a-ball 35, while Dhruv Prashar (20), skipper Muhammad Waseem (14) and opener Alishan Sharafu (12) were the other notable run-getters, while the rest failed to amass double figures against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack.

For Pakistan, Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha chipped in with one scalp apiece.Put into bat first, Pakistan accumulated 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a dismal start to their innings as Junaid Siddique dismissed both their openers – Saim Ayub (zero) and Sahibzada Farhan (five) – in his first two overs with just nine runs on the board.

Following the double setback, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha joined experienced Fakhar Zaman in the middle, and the duo anchored the innings by putting together 61 runs for the third wicket until the former fell victim to Dhruv Prashar in the 11th over.

Agha remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with a cautious 20 off 27 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Fakhar then knitted a one-sided 16-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Hasan Nawaz (three) until eventually falling victim to Simranjeet in the 14th over.

The left-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 50 off 36 deliveries, studded with two fours and three sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Pakistan lose three more wickets at regular intervals and consequently slip to 110/7 in 16.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (18) then made handy contributions before Shaheen Shah Afridi’s last-over blitz bolstered Pakistan’s total past the 140-run mark.

The number nine batter smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 29 off 14 deliveries.

Right-arm pacer Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for UAE, taking four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, followed by Simranjeet Singh with three, while Dhruv Prashar chipped in with one scalp.