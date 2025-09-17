Saim Ayub equals Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record with third consecutive duck

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Saim Ayub registered an unwanted record with a two-ball duck against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the must-win ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old, who was dismissed for a golden duck in Pakistan’s first two Asia Cup 2025 matches against Oman and arch-rivals India, failed to break his run-scoring jinx in the eight-team tournament.
Ayub fell victim to Junaid Siddique on the fifth delivery of the innings, bowled short and wide outside the off-stump, which the left-handed batter slashed powerfully but failed to get the elevation, and it went straight to Muhammad Rohid at deep third.
The duck marked his eighth duck in T20Is, which drew him level with former captain and star all-rounder Shahi Afridi on the list of most ducks by a Pakistan batter in the shortest format, led by out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal.
Star batter Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal are joint third on the unwanted list with seven ducks.
Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is
Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches
Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches
Saim Ayub – 8 ducks in 44 matches
Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches
Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches
Babar Azam – 7 ducks in 128 matches
Furthermore, Saim Ayub became the 62nd batter in men’s T20Is to bag three consecutive ducks, featuring compatriots Mohammad Hafeez and Abdullah Shafique.
Notably, Abdullah is at the top of the unwanted list with four consecutive ducks.
