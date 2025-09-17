WATCH: PCB releases video of Andy Pycroft’s apology to Pakistan team

(Left to right) Match referee Andy Pycroft in conversation with Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday released the video of match referee Andy Pycroft apologising to the national team ahead of their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the footage, Pycroft can be seen talking to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, white-ball head coach of men’s cricket team Mike Hesson and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The meeting was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the presence of ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan, who is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PCB.

Earlier, the PCB had announced that Pycroft had apologised to the national team over the handshake row during the Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash against India.

According to the cricket board, Pycroft termed the incident a result of miscommunication and apologised, while the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed ‘willingness’ to conduct an inquiry over the handshake row.

“The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft’s actions.

“Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised.

“The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match.”

Meanwhile, the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and UAE is set to commence at 8:30 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with the latter winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for both sides to qualify for the Super Four.