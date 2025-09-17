'Pakistan’s honour preserved,' says Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup handshake controversy

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi (centre), along with former chairmen Najam Sethi (left) and Ramiz Raja, during a recent press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 17, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday asserted that its stance upheld the honour of the country during the handshake controversy that erupted after the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India.

Naqvi, alongside former chairpersons Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, addressed the media here at the Gaddafi Stadium to address the handshake controversy and confirmed that Zimbabwe-based match referee Andy Pycroft had formally apologised to national team captain Salman Ali Agha, coach and team manager, acknowledging the concerns raised by the team.

“A short while ago, the match referee apologised to the captain and team manager. We have also formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate the violations that occurred in the September 14 match,” Naqvi said.

“I consulted with former chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja regarding the situation. Thank God, Pakistan’s honour has been preserved, and now we expect the team to perform at their best,” he added.

Former PCB chairman and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja welcomed the developments, calling them a “victory for Pakistan” while urging all stakeholders to focus on cricket rather than external distractions.

“This is a victory for Pakistan. Whatever emotions were hurt, the focus now must be on team performance. Cricket should remain cricket, not a political platform. Now everyone’s attention should be on cricket; the team must deliver on the field,” Raja stated.

He also raised concerns about officiating, noting, “Andy Pycroft has shown bias in favour of the India team.”

Najam Sethi reaffirmed the PCB’s longstanding position, saying, “The PCB has always maintained that there should be no politics in sports.”

The press conference followed Pycroft’s apology over the handshake row, which occurred during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster clash against India.

According to the PCB, Pycroft described the incident as a result of miscommunication. The ICC has expressed willingness to conduct a formal inquiry into the code of conduct violation during the match.

“The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” the PCB stated. “He had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match. The PCB had strongly reacted to his actions. The ICC has now expressed its willingness to investigate the matter.”

Meanwhile, the national team, along with support staff, reached the stadium following PCB approval.

Pycroft, who had been held responsible by the PCB for mishandling the handshake incident, was earlier reported to have left the venue for ICC headquarters in Dubai. Recent updates suggest that he will officiate the upcoming Pakistan-UAE match as scheduled.

The PCB announced that the next Asia Cup 2025 match will commence at 7:30 PM local time, with the toss scheduled at 7 PM after an hour-long delay.