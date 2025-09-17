PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to hold press conference shortly

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Mohsin Naqvi, will hold a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday regarding the national team's further participation in the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, sources told Geo Super.

The development came after the Pakistan cricket team did not travel to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which will host their remaining group-stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Sources revealed that the national team was instructed to stay in the hotel with just less than two hours remaining in the commencement of the aforementioned fixture.

According to the details, the national team was originally scheduled to leave for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 5 PM PST, but the players did not come out.

The bus remained stationed outside the hotel for half an hour, but players remained in the hotel.

Later, sources revealed that the national team had been instructed to stay in the hotel.

For the unversed, the standoff between the PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) surrounds Zimbabwe-based match referee Andy Pycroft, who, according to the cricket board, was responsible for the handshake row in the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash on Sunday.

The PCB asserted Pycroft was responsible for mishandling the situation and subjected the national men's team's further participation in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 to his removal.

But ICC remained silent on the matter and has yet to make a decision.

The controversy arose during the India-Pakistan clash when the customary pre- and post-match handshakes were skipped.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and teammate Shivam Dube congratulated each other and their dugout but avoided greeting the Pakistani players. In response, the Pakistan players only shook hands among themselves before leaving the field.

Tensions also extended to the post-match presentation ceremony, which Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha chose not to attend.