Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs UAE today Match 10

Pakistan and UAE face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The tenth match of the ongoing ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup 2025 will be played between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and the UAE have faced each other three times in T20 cricket. Pakistan have won all three encounters, while the UAE are yet to register a victory against them.

Playing XIs



Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Junaid Siddique.