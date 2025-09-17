Farhan, Haris and Pakistan spinners rise in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan batters Sahibzada Farhan (left) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan players witness both rises and drops in the latest ICC T20I rankings as the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 kicks off, with several key performers reflecting these shifts.

In the T20I batters rankings, Pakistan duo Sahibzada Farhan and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris registered significant climbs. Farhan surged 18 places to 55th, while Haris jumped 22 spots to reach 89th.

However, other Pakistan batters saw declines. Star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, absent from T20I action since 2024, slipped two and five places to 26th and 33rd, respectively.

Young talents Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz also fell in the rankings, dropping five places to 46th and 12 places to 47th.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha dropped 10 spots to 67th, while opener Fakhar Zaman fell to 69th.

At the top, India’s Abhishek Sharma retained his number one position among T20I batters.

Meanwhile, England’s Phil Salt moved into second, displacing India’s Tilak Varma, who dropped two places to fourth. Jos Buttler claimed the third spot.

In the ICC T20I bowlers rankings, spinner Sifiyan Muqeem climbed four places to 11th with 656 points, followed by teammate Abrar Ahmed, who jumped 11 spots to 16th.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi slipped five places to 27th, while Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf dropped to 33rd and 37th, respectively.

India’s Varun Chakravarthy replaced New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy as the number one T20I bowler, while West Indies’ Akeal Hosein retained his third spot.