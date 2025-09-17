PCB writes second letter to ICC over Andy Pycroft's removal: sources

The collage of photos shows Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and match referee Andy Pycroft. - AFP/ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after its request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft was initially rejected, sources told Geo News.

Pakistan will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final group match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PCB has taken a firm stance, rejecting the ICC’s decision not to act against Pycroft. Sources said Pakistan will not play any match under his supervision and will continue to boycott if the demand for his removal is not met.

The cricket board believes the ICC’s inquiry into the referee was just a formality, as it did not fully review the incident or consult the relevant people.

PCB stressed that all concerns must be resolved before the team takes the field. Once the demand is formally accepted, Pakistan will play.

Sources added that the ICC is facing increasing difficulties in managing the situation, with an official announcement expected soon.

PCB held Pycroft responsible for mishandling the no-handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan match and is standing firm on his removal.

The board confirmed consultations are ongoing and a final decision on Pakistan’s participation will be announced soon. If the request is denied, Pakistan could withdraw from the tournament entirely.

Meanwhile, team India has already qualified for the Super Four stage after winning two matches. UAE’s recent win over Oman ended Oman’s campaign, confirming India’s spot.

The second qualifier from Group A will be decided on Wednesday, when Pakistan faces UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan currently holds an advantage due to a better net run rate.