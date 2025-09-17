Indian players instructed to avoid Pakistani net bowlers after handshake row

DUBAI: Indian cricketers participating in the ongoing Asia Cup have been instructed by team management to maintain distance from Pakistani net bowlers during training sessions at Dubai’s ICC Academy, sources revealed on Tuesday.

The directive comes in the aftermath of a controversy sparked during the trophy unveiling ceremony, where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

At the ICC Academy, net bowlers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India are regularly invited to assist teams during practice.

In previous editions, these bowlers often interacted freely with star players, with many even managing to take photographs with icons like Virat Kohli.

This time, however, the Indian team management has barred such interactions altogether.

According to sources, Indian players have been specifically told not to engage in casual conversations or pose for pictures with Pakistani net bowlers.

To ensure compliance, the net bowlers are required to hand over their mobile phones before training sessions, which are only returned once practice concludes.

Cricket analysts believe the move reflects mounting political pressure and rising “war hysteria” in India, which is now influencing players’ conduct on the field.

What was once considered a neutral and friendly atmosphere at the ICC Academy, they argue, has been overshadowed by heightened tensions, restricting the players’ ability to practise and interact freely.

Meanwhile, Team India has already secured qualification for the Super Four stage of the tournament after registering two wins. UAE’s recent victory over Oman ended Oman’s campaign, confirming India’s spot.

The second qualifier from Group A will be decided on Wednesday, when Pakistan and UAE face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The green shirts currently hold an advantage with a superior net run-rate.