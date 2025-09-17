PCB to make final decision on their Asia Cup 2025 future today

Pakistan team led by Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after their defeat against India in the ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make its final decision regarding their future in the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025, as the team prepares to face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their last group match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This came after PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir said on Tuesday that no final decision had yet been taken on Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup.

“Consultations are ongoing, and a final decision will be announced tomorrow. The decision will be taken keeping Pakistan’s interests in mind,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the cricket board has also made it clear that Pakistan’s participation in the match against the UAE is subject to the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft.

According to insiders, Pakistan will only take the field if Pycroft is replaced, following the no-handshake controversy that overshadowed the high-profile clash against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has held Pycroft responsible for mishandling the situation and is standing firm on its demand for his removal.

Meanwhile, the team management here has also not received any official communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter.

Sources added that if Pakistan’s request is rejected, the team may pull out of the tournament entirely.

The controversy erupted during Sunday’s India-Pakistan clash when the customary pre- and post-match handshakes were skipped.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and teammate Shivam Dube congratulated each other and their dugout but avoided greeting Pakistan players following the conclusion of the blockbuster clash.

In response, Pakistani players shook hands only with each other before heading off the field.

Tensions carried into the post-match presentation ceremony as well, which Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha opted not to attend.

However, the Pakistan men's cricket team has resumed training at the ICC Academy ahead of their must-win fixture against UAE, but their scheduled pre-match press conference was abruptly cancelled.

Earlier, sources had suggested that the ICC had rejected Pakistan’s formal request to remove Pycroft and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as a result, would consult senior government officials before making a final call on Pakistan’s further participation in the tournament.