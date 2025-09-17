Andy Pycroft likely to be removed from Pakistan’s Asia Cup fixtures: sources

Match Referee Andy Pycroft during day one of the first Investec test match between England and Sri Lanka at The Headingley Cricket Ground on May 19th, 2016 in Leeds, England. - AFP

DUBAI: Match referee Andy Pycroft is set to be removed from officiating Pakistan’s remaining fixtures in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, including their final group-stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here on Wednesday, sources told Geo News.

According to insiders, Pakistan have made it clear they will only take the field if Pycroft is replaced, following the no-handshake controversy that overshadowed the high-profile encounter against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has held Pycroft responsible for mishandling the situation and is standing firm on its demand for his removal.

PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir said on Tuesday that no final decision had been taken yet on Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup.

“Consultations are ongoing, and a final decision will be announced tomorrow. The decision will be taken keeping Pakistan’s interests in mind,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the team management here has also not received any official communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter.

Sources added that if Pakistan’s request is rejected, the team may pull out of the tournament entirely.

The controversy erupted during Sunday’s India-Pakistan clash when the customary pre- and post-match handshakes were skipped.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and teammate Shivam Dube congratulated each other and their dugout but avoided greeting Pakistan players following the conclusion of the blockbuster clash.

In response, Pakistani players shook hands only with each other before heading off the field.

Tensions carried into the post-match presentation ceremony as well, which Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha opted not to attend.

However, the Pakistan men's cricket team has resumed training at the ICC Academy ahead of their must-win fixture against UAE, but their scheduled pre-match press conference was abruptly cancelled.

Earlier, sources had suggested that the ICC had rejected Pakistan’s formal request to remove Pycroft and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as a result, would consult senior government officials before making a final call on Pakistan’s further participation in the tournament.