Ilia Topuria fires back at Terence Crawford after boxer says he doesn’t know him

This collage of photos shows UFC middleweight champion Ilia Torpuria (right) and Terence Crawford. — Reuters

Ilia Torpuria has fired back at the undisputed super middleweight champion, Terence Crawford, after the boxer said that he does not know the UFC star.

The bizarre conflict continues between UFC lightweight champion and Crawford as they not stopping to as they are not stopping to exchange words.

This past Saturday, Crawford made history by beating Mexican boxing legend Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Omaha-native, Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

Before this fight, Crawford found himself in some sort of feud with Topuria when the latter posted an image of himself and the boxer and asked the fans who would win the fight between the two.

However, the photo confused Crawford, who went on to label Topuria as ‘drunk’ for claiming that he could beat the Omaha native.

Although the ‘El Matador’ is building a rivalry between himself and Crawford, however, UFC boss Dana White is always against the crossover fights that include his promotion fighters.

The super middleweight champion is also not interested in a fight with Topuria, as he said that he does not know the UFC middleweight champion after his fight with Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has fired back at Terence Crawford, accusing him of lying and threatening to knock him out.

“You say you’re an MMA fan but you don’t even know who I am…. Interesting,” Topuria responded with a post on X.

“The first time we met you told me ‘good luck this week with your fight.’ Your memory fails you… And soon, your chin will too. I’ll represent the entire MMA community. Pound-for-pound number one in real fights vs the pound-for-pound boxer.”