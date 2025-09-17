Bracewell named captain as New Zealand announce squad for Australia T20Is

The Black Caps celebrate Michael Bracewell, captain of New Zealand's (CR) catch during game three of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval, on April 05, 2025, in Tauranga, New Zealand. - AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, with Michael Bracewell named captain in the absence of regular skipper Mitchell Santner.

Santner, who underwent abdominal surgery last month, was hopeful of returning for the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on October 1, 3 and 4, but has not recovered in time.

“Never nice to lose your skipper, but these things do happen,” head coach Rob Walter said. “Michael has already captained the side against Pakistan and did a great job. We’re fully confident in how he will lead the team.”

The squad sees the return of pace duo Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears, while experienced quicks Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) and Adam Milne (foot) miss out due to injuries.

Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Finn Allen (foot) are also unavailable, whereas Kane Williamson opted out but is expected to return for the upcoming white-ball series against England.

Jamieson rejoins the squad after missing the Zimbabwe tri-series for the birth of his first child, while Sears has recovered from a side strain. Walter praised the young pacer’s hard work during his rehabilitation:

“He’s worked incredibly hard over the last 12 weeks to be back on the park. We’re excited to see him back in the competitive fold. We’re also focused on building a deeper pool of fast bowlers, given the demanding schedule.”

Santner’s absence means leg-spinner Ish Sodhi retains his spot after impressive performances in Zimbabwe, where he picked up 2 for 34 and 4 for 12 in two appearances.

Devon Conway also keeps his place after recently signing a casual playing agreement with New Zealand alongside Williamson, Allen, Seifert and Ferguson.

The Black Caps will face a strong Australian side, fresh off consecutive T20I series wins. “They play a very aggressive brand, which is cool,” Walter said. “It puts you under pressure but also gives us a chance to try out different approaches.”

Australia will be without Pat Cummins (back), Nathan Ellis (awaiting the birth of his first child) and Cameron Green (domestic cricket return after back surgery). Mitchell Starc, who retired from T20Is, had not featured since the 2024 World Cup.

New Zealand T20I squad vs Australia:

Michael Bracewell (capt), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.