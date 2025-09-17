Abdullah’s hat-trick seals Pakistan’s win over Bhutan in U-17 SAFF opener

Pakistan’s forward Mohammad Abdullah pictured during the U-17 SAFF Championship 2025 match against Bhutan in Colombo on September 16, 2025. – PFF

COLOMBO: Muhammad Abdullah produced a stellar performance as Pakistan began their U-17 SAFF Championship 2025 campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Bhutan in the opening match on Tuesday.

The young forward was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to lead the Green Shirts to a comprehensive win.

Abdullah opened the scoring in the 15th minute before doubling Pakistan’s lead with a fine strike in the 25th.

Pakistan remained in control throughout the first half, keeping Bhutan at bay and maintaining their two-goal advantage.

In the second half, Hamza Yasir extended Pakistan’s lead with a well-taken goal in the 67th minute. Just three minutes later, Abdullah sealed his hat-trick in the 70th, putting the result beyond doubt.

For the unversed, placed in Group ‘B’, Pakistan are drawn alongside India, Maldives, and Bhutan.

Pakistan will now face the Maldives in their second group match on September 19, at 2:30 PM (PST).

They will then conclude the group stage with a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India.

