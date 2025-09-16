West Indies announce 15-member squad for India Tests

West Indies cricketer Brandon King received his maiden Test cap during the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. – AFP

West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against India, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, with former captain Kraigg Brathwaite missing out.

The selectors have recalled Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, placing an emphasis on players better suited to face spin in subcontinental conditions.

Brathwaite, who has earned 100 Test caps, was left out of the XI during the final Test against Australia earlier this year, a series the West Indies lost 0-3.

That defeat prompted an emergency review involving legends such as Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. Also omitted from the squad that faced Australia are Keacy Carty, Johann Layne and Mikyle Louis.

Among the notable inclusions is left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, who is yet to make his Test debut. Pierre, who claimed 41 wickets at an average of 13.56 in the recent West Indies Championship, joins vice-captain Jomel Warrican as the second specialist spinner.

Gudakesh Motie has been rested, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) citing workload management ahead of a demanding limited-overs schedule.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed confidence in the fresh selections.

“The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, while Alick Athanaze brings strength and quality against spin bowling,” Sammy said in a statement.

“Khary has been included as our second spinner in conditions we expect will favor spin.”

Athanaze last featured in Tests against Pakistan earlier this year, while Chanderpaul’s most recent appearance came in January 2024 during the tour of Australia. He is expected to open alongside John Campbell.

Kevlon Anderson, averaging 42.05 in first-class cricket, retains his place in the squad. Other batting options include captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, and Brandon King.

The spin attack will be spearheaded by Warrican, Pierre, and Chase, with pace duties shared among Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Jayden Seales.

The West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24. Only four players—Chase, Hope, Alzarri Joseph, and Warrican—were part of the squad that last toured India in 2018-19.

The first Test will be held in Ahmedabad, followed by the second in Delhi from October 10.

The series comes amid a busy calendar for the West Indies, who are preparing for next year’s T20 World Cup. Later this month, they will play a three-match T20I series against Nepal in Sharjah before heading to India for the Tests.

Their schedule continues with a white-ball tour of Bangladesh in October-November, followed by a full series in New Zealand from November 5 to December 22, featuring five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Tests.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.