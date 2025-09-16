Luis Enrique says PSG are more confident than last season despite injuries

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the training at Campus Paris St Germain in Poissy on September 16, 2025. — Reuters

Luis Enrique said Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are more confident than last season despite injuries to their key players, as they kick off their Champions League title defence at home to Atalanta.

Ousmane Dembele is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, and Desire Doue is struggling with a calf problem sustained while playing for France and will be out for four weeks.

PSG, the 2024/25 treble winners, have begun their Ligue 1 season with a bang and are unbeaten. They won their previous match against Lens by 2-0 on Sunday and are at the top of the table with 12 points in four games.

Defender Lucas Beraldo is also set to miss the Wednesday match against Atalanta due to an ankle injury.

Despite these injuries, PSG boss Enrique on Tuesday told the reporters that his team is more confident than previous year.

"We have more confidence than last year at this moment of the Champions League," Spaniard Luis Enrique said.

In the 2024/25 season of the Champions League, PSG managed three defeats and a draw in the eight-game league phase, and the Parisians entered the knockout stage through the playoffs instead of finishing in the top eight.

Enrique added that it was complicated last year due to the number of games, and it is always difficult to win the first title, but now players are confident after knowing that they are capable of winning the title.

"Last year, it was a complicated moment because of the lack of efficiency (due to the number of games). But it is the normal process of a team that wanted to improve... For me, it's harder to win the first than the second or third." Enrique said.

"The first title is always difficult because the players don't think they're capable of winning it. But we showed the way. Now, the whole of PSG and the young players want to win it they know they're capable."

PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final last year and then also reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in July, where they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.