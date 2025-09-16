Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan to keep Super Four hopes alive

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 16, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Tanzid Hasan’s blistering half-century, coupled with a collective bowling effort, helped Bangladesh down Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Set to chase 155, Afghanistan could score 140 before getting bowled out on the final delivery of the innings and thus succumbed to their first defeat in the eight-team tournament.

Experienced opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz remained the top-scorer with a cautious 35 off 31 deliveries, while all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai (30) and Rashid Khan (20) made notable contributions down the order with brisk cameos.

Mustafizur Rahman led the bowling charge for Bangladesh with three wickets, while Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed chipped in with two each.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das’s decision to bat first bore fruit as his team’s batting unit yielded 154/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

The Tigers got off to a flying start to their innings, with their opening pair of Tanzid and Saif Hassan putting together a brisk 63 before Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan broke the partnership on the third delivery of the seventh over by dismissing the latter.

Saif remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh, scoring 30 off 28 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

The left-handed opener was then involved in two brief partnerships when he added 24 and 17 runs with Litton Das (nine) and Towhid Hridoy, respectively, until eventually falling victim to Noor Ahmad in the 13th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 52 off 31 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Middle-order batter Hridoy took the reins of Bangladesh’s innings following Tanzid’s departure and scored a 20-ball 26 until eventually falling victim to Azmatullah Omarzai in the penultimate over.

Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan then added valuable runs at the backend, scoring 12 not out each.

For Afghanistan, Noor and Rashid picked up two wickets each, while Omarzai made one scalp.



The eight-run victory helped Bangladesh pip Afghanistan and secure second position in the Group B standings with four points in three matches.