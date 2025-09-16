Netherlands' Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use

Netherlands' Vivian Kingma appeals during their ICC World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on June 26, 2023. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday imposed a three-month ban on right-arm Netherlands pacer Vivian Kingma for breaching its Anti-Doping Code.

According to the apex cricketing body, the 30-year-old tested positive for Benzoylecgonine, a substance classified as abusive under the ICC Anti-Doping Code during Netherlands’ ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May.

“Netherlands pacer Vivian Kingma has been banned for three months for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The 30-year-old tested positive for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite classified as a Substance of Abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” the statement added.

Kingma accepted the offence and shared that the substance was used out of competition.

Consequently, the right-arm seamer has been handed a three-month ban, effective from August 15, 2025, which, according to the ICC, can be reduced to one month if Kingma assures that he has satisfactorily completed an approved treatment programme.

Meanwhile, as per the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Kingma’s records from the aforementioned fixture against UAE and the subsequent matches have been disqualified.

Notably, Kingma played three international matches – two ODIs and a T20I – for Netherlands following the UAE clash on May 12, during which he picked up two wickets and scored one run.

It is pertinent to mention that Kingma, who made his international debut for the Dutch side in 2014, has thus far played 28 ODIs and 25 T20Is, picking up 62 wickets across formats.