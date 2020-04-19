India 'destined' to win 2011 World Cup semis against Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh

Photo: AFP

India’s former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that his side "were destined" to gain victory over Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup semi-final tie in Mohali.

The former all rounder, on Instagram, said that despite batting great Sachin Tendulkar having multiple dropping scares during the game, luck, Yuvraj believed, stood by the Men in Blue’s side which eventually powered the team through victory.

Tendulkar was dropped on four instances by Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal respectively. The missed opportunities saw the cricketer total 85 runs.

"I think we were destined to win that game. I think Sachin scored 87 in that game and got dropped twice. Hence, it was just meant to happen," said Yuvraj.

