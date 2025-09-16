Terence Crawford offers cryptic response to Canelo Alvarez rematch question

Terence Crawford during the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua Weigh-in at Trafalgar Square in London on September 20, 2024. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Terrence Crawford has delivered a cryptic response to a potential rematch with Canelo Alvarez in a press conference, avoiding commitments on whether he will step back into the ring with Alvarez.

Crawford said he would need time to weigh up his options with his team before making any decision.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford defeated Mexican star boxer by a unanimous decision in front of over 70,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

The result has made him the first male boxer in history to achieve an undisputed title in three weight divisions.

While fans and promoters are pushing for an immediate rematch. Crawford has kept his plans deliberately vague, telling ESPNmx that he needs time to rest and consult his team.

“I don’t know, we shall see,” Crawford said when asked directly about the possibility of fighting again.

Omaha puncher stressed that it was too early to make any commitments.

“I don’t know, you know, right now I’m talking with my team,” he stated.

He made it clear that he is not rushing into any decision related to a rematch, and for now, boxing can wait while he can rest and celebrate his 38th birthday.

“And you know, I’m only two days fresh from off of a fight. I’m just gonna go home and relax, I got a birthday in two weeks and I’m just gonna enjoy my victory for now,” Crawford concluded.