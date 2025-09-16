Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from left) flips the coin as Bangladesh's Litton Das (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 16, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant head-to-head record with seven victories, while the Tigers emerged victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown, where Afghanistan registered a narrow eight-run victory.

Matches: 12

Afghanistan: 7

Bangladesh: 5

Form Guide

The two teams enter the all-important Group B fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as Bangladesh are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025, while Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in their solitary game of the ongoing continental tournament.

However, both teams have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is.

Afghanistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, W, NR, W, W