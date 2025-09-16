Sidra Amin achieves major milestone during first South Africa ODI

Pakistan's Sidra Amin celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 16, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Top-order batter Sidra Amin added another feather to her cap as she completed 2000 runs in Women’s ODIs during the three-match home series opener against South Africa here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone when she scored her 22nd run by working Marizanne Kapp’s delivery for a single on the fourth ball of the 16th over of Pakistan’s innings.

As a result, the 33-year-old became only the third Pakistani batter to complete 2000 runs in Women’s ODIs, joining the likes of Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan.

Notably, when this story was filed, Sidra was just nine runs shy of amassing her fifth century in the format, having scored 91 not out from 115 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries as Pakistan were197/2 in 39 overs.

Most runs for Pakistan in Women’s ODIs

Bismah Maroof – 3369 runs in 136 matches Javeria Khan – 2885 runs in 116 matches Sidra Amin – 2069* runs in 75 matches Nida Dar – 1690 runs in 112 matches

Sidra was also involved in a monumental 147-run partnership with Muneeba Ali, which is now the highest second-wicket stand for Pakistan in Women’s ODIs, surpassing the previous record of 143 runs, which was put together by former captain Bismah and the top-order batter in 2022.

Furthermore, Sidra and Muneeba’s 147-run partnership was the second-highest partnership for the Green Shirts in the format, only behind the duo’s 221-run opening stand against Ireland in 2022.

Highest partnerships for Pakistan in Women’s ODIs