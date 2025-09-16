Athletic boss backs Arsenal as Champions League favourite

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates in a match against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium in London on September 13, 2025. — Reuters

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde has declared Arsenal one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League ahead of their clash with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal will kick off their Champions League campaign with a showdown against Athletic Club on Tuesday, September 16.

Arteta's side dominated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their previous Premier League match, where the new signings of the club shone and showed their potential to the world.

The signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, in particular, proved to be gold as he scored two of the three goals during the win against Forest and is regarded as the future of the club by football pundits.

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde said he is fully aware of what challenge Arsenal could pose, but we have to be at that level to be able to compete.

"Last year we played in Europe and we have some experience in these types of matches, but the Champions League is played at a different pace,” Valverde said during a pre-match press conference.

“It's a different level. The opponents don't hold anything back. Arsenal is completely focused on this match and we have to be at that level to be able to compete."

Valverde also wants to show the world that the club can compete with Athletic’s philosophy in Europe.

He said that we know what we are up against, but our goal is to compete.

The Athletic boss added that we also know Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, but he is hopeful that they did not shine in that match.

"show that we can compete in Europe with Athletic's philosophy," he said.

"That has to help us; it shouldn't be a burden at all. It's the start of the Champions League, our fans will come motivated, and it's a very high-calibre opponent, one that Bilbao likes. We can't forget what we're up against, but our goal is always to compete.

"We also know them (Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi) and we hope they don't shine as much as they would like. It's also an added incentive to be able to face these players," Valverde added.

Valverde also declared Arsenal as "one of the favourites to win" the Champions League.

Athletic Bilbao is in great form as they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and put up an impressive show in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League.