No decision yet regarding cancellation of Pakistan's press conference: sources

Salman Ali Agha during a press conference at Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

DUBAI: No final decision has been made regarding the cancellation of the Pakistan cricket team’s pre-match press conference ahead of their ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, sources revealed.

A Pakistani player was scheduled to address the media on Tuesday at 7:30 PM, but recent developments stated that the player conference may get cancelled.

The team’s training session is still set to take place at 9:00 PM; however, sources suggested it could also be cancelled if the situation changes.

Meanwhile, uncertainty persists over the team’s participation, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly pushing for disciplinary measures following Sunday’s heated India-Pakistan encounter.

According to sources, the PCB is expected to issue its official stance within the next few hours. The board remains firm on its demand for the replacement of match referee Andy Pycroft, holding him accountable for mishandling the pre-match handshake controversy.

However, team management in Dubai has not been formally updated about any decision from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter.

Insiders have further revealed that if Pakistan’s demand is not accepted, the national team may withdraw from the tournament altogether.

For the unversed, the group-stage fixture between two arch rivals was played in a tense environment as no handshakes were seen between the participating teams, including the customary captains' handshake at the toss.

After hitting the winning runs, India captain Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps and congratulated each other before heading straight to the dressing room.

They shook hands with their teammates at the dugout but notably avoided any interaction with the Pakistan players, who shook each other’s hands and proceeded to their dressing room.

The tension also influenced the post-match presentation, where participating teams’ captains reflect on the game as per the norm, but Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not attend it.

This is a developing news story*