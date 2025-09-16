Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, AFG vs BAN today Match 09

Bangladesh and Afghanistan face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 16, 2025. — Geo Super

ABU DHABI: The ninth match of the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 is being played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have met 12 times in T20 internationals, with Afghanistan winning seven matches and Bangladesh securing five victories.

In Asia Cup encounters, the two sides have clashed five times, where Afghanistan hold the edge with three wins compared to Bangladesh’s two.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.