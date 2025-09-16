Phillies beat Dodgers to clinch NL East title

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Weston Wilson (37) is greeted by shortstop Bryson Stott (5) and centre fielder Harrison Bader (2) in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on September 15, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning brought in a go-ahead run, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper each homered as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday and secured the National League East title.

The Phillies started the 10th with Harrison Bader at second base, and Schwarber lined out to second base before Bryce Harper was intentionally walked by Dodgers’ pitcher Blake Treinen.

With runners on first and second, Bader and Harper successfully executed a double steal to set up Realmuto’s sacrifice fly to right that brought home the winning run.

Los Angeles started the game with Anthony Banda instead of right-hander Emmet Sheehan, but Banda surrendered a home run to Schwarber in the first inning, his NL-best 53rd of the season.

Mookie Betts tied the game 1-1 for the Dodgers in the third when he hit the first of his two sacrifice flies.

The Dodgers scored two runs to lead 3-1 in the fifth inning. Max Muncy hit a lead-off home run to start the inning, his 18th, and Betts delivered a second sacrifice fly.

The Phillies rallied in the seventh inning to go ahead 4-3 thanks to Bryson Stott, who drove in an RBI single and Weston Wilson, who hit a two-run homer, his fifth, both against Jack Dreyer.

However, Betts tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the inning with a home run, his 19th and his fifth in 11 games.

The Phillies again went ahead 5-4 on Harper's homer in the eighth inning, but Andy Pages tied it in the ninth for the Dodgers against Jhoan Duran with a one-out home run.

David Robertson, in his 16th outing, got Miguel Rojas to pop out and Muncy to ground out, earning a win.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez permitted three runs on seven hits over six innings, walking two and striking out five.

On Tuesday, the Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez will start against the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.