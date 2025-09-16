Bangladesh to host West Indies for white-ball series

West Indies’ wicketkeeper completed the stumping after Bangladesh captain Litton Das missed the ball in the second T20I match at Kingstown on December 17, 2024. – CWI

DHAKA: The West Indies are set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series later this year, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and an equal number of T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday that the ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, while the T20Is are scheduled at the Bir Shrestho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, previously known as Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium.

The home side will kick off their season against the West Indies in the ODI series opener on October 18, followed by the second and third ODIs on October 20 and 23, respectively.

After concluding the ODIs, both teams will shift to Chattogram for the T20I leg, starting on October 27, with the subsequent matches slated for October 30 and November 1.

The series carries significant importance for both sides as it provides the last chance to experiment with team combinations and fine-tune strategies ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February next year.

West Indies and Bangladesh have faced each other in 47 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of these encounters, West Indies have won 24 matches, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on 21 occasions. Two games ended without a result.

In the T20I format, the two teams have played 18 matches. The West Indies lead the head-to-head record with nine wins, followed closely by Bangladesh with eight victories. One match ended with no result.

West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2025