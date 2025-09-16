Javelin throw qualifying groups announced for World Athletics Championship

Pakistani gold medallist Arshad Nadeem (centre) poses on the podium alongside Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Stade de France — AFP

JAPAN: The groups for the javelin throw qualifying round at the World Athletics Championship have been announced, with Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra placed in separate groups.

Arshad Nadeem will compete in Group B, with his qualifying round scheduled to start at 4:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Group B also includes Indian athletes Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, along with World No. 3 Anderson Peters, former world champion Julius Yego, and Luis Mauricio da Silva.

According to the qualification rules, any athlete throwing 84.50 meters or more will automatically advance to the final. Additionally, the top 12 performers overall will also qualify.

Ahead of the event, Arshad Nadeem appealed to his fans for support, saying:

"You all know I have come to Tokyo for the World Athletics Championship. Tomorrow, I will compete in the qualifying round. Pray for me that I perform well and qualify for the final."

In 2025, Julian Weber of Germany has recorded the season’s longest throw at 91.51 meters.

While Neeraj Chopra has surpassed 90 meters, Nadeem’s best this year is 86.40 meters, achieved in May — his only competition since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the unversed, the qualifying round will start on September 17, with the final scheduled for the next day.