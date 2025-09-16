PCB yet to decide on Asia Cup participation amid handshake row: sources

Pakistan team led by Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after their defeat against India in the ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. - AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce its stance regarding the ongoing Asia Cup within the next few hours, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the cricket board remains firm on its demand for the replacement of match referee Andy Pycroft following the controversial India-Pakistan clash in Dubai.

Team management in Dubai, however, has reportedly not been informed of any official decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter.

Sources further stated that if Pakistan’s demand is not accepted, the national team could withdraw from the tournament altogether.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets have claimed that the ICC has rejected the PCB’s request, citing communications from the ICC’s operations or legal department which stated that the referee had no involvement in the post-match handshake controversy during Sunday’s high-voltage encounter in Dubai.

Both the ICC and PCB have yet to comment publicly on these claims.

On the field, India comfortably defeated Pakistan by seven wickets after restricting them to 127-9 and chasing the target inside 16 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win with a towering six, celebrating the moment with teammate Shivam Dube through a hug and handshake before heading straight to the dressing room.

However, Indian players did not engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistan’s players were seen waiting for their opponents, but the Indian side closed the dressing room doors instead.

The snub echoed an earlier incident at the toss, where neither Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha nor India’s skipper extended a handshake.

Salman also skipped the post-match presentation ceremony, leaving head coach Mike Hesson to face the media.

“Obviously, we were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that. We went over there, but they were already heading to the dressing room,” Hesson said.

“It was a disappointing way for the game to end. We weren’t satisfied with our performance, but we were certainly willing to shake hands,” he added.

Explaining Salman’s absence, Hesson linked it to the controversy, stating: “I think it was just a flow-on effect. We were keen to engage and shake hands at the end, that didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it.”

In response, the PCB filed a formal complaint with both the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding Pycroft’s removal as match referee.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of cricket’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB wrote. The letter further alleged that Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee” and breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), reinforced the board’s position on social media platform X.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The match referee acted against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi stated.

The PCB also alleged that tournament officials had been acting under instructions originating from the Indian board and, ultimately, the Indian government.

Pakistan’s media manager Naveed Akram Cheema reportedly raised the issue with Tournament Director Andrew Russell, who initially attributed the directives to the Indian board but later clarified that they had, in fact, come from government authorities.