'Would rather watch India play Afghanistan than Pakistan,' says former captain

Pakistan and India players wait for the third umpire’s decision during the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, 2025. – ACC

KOLKATA: Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has taken a swipe at Pakistan’s cricket team, suggesting that they are no longer competitive on the international stage.

Speaking to the media in Kolkata late on Monday, a day after Pakistan’s heavy defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025, Ganguly admitted he lost interest in the match early on.

The 53-year-old revealed that he switched his television to watch the Manchester derby just 15 overs into Sunday’s highly anticipated clash in Dubai.

“Pakistan are no longer a competitive side now. I switched my TV sets to watch the Manchester derby after the first 15 overs,” Ganguly said.

“I would watch India play Australia, England, South Africa, even Afghanistan, rather than watching Pakistan.”

The former Indian skipper lamented the decline in Pakistan’s standards, recalling an era when the team boasted legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Javed Miandad.

“There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore,” he added.

India have already sealed their place in the Super Four stage of the tournament after back-to-back wins, with UAE’s victory over Oman also confirming their qualification.

In Sunday’s group match, India restricted Pakistan to just 127-9 before comfortably chasing down the target with seven wickets in hand inside 16 overs.

The result left Pakistan tied with UAE on two points each, though they remain second in Group A thanks to a healthy net run-rate of 1.649 compared to UAE’s -2.030.

India will round off their group stage campaign against Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan, meanwhile, face a do-or-die encounter against UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, a match that could decide the second Super Four qualifier from the group.