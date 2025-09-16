Ricky Ponting breaks silence on viral India-Pakistan no-handshake comment

Ricky Ponting (L) talk before the third day of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval on September 08, 2024 in London, England. - AFP

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has broken his silence over a statement falsely attributed to him on social media regarding the no-handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A fabricated comment, widely circulated online, suggested that Ponting had criticised India for avoiding a post-match handshake with Pakistan.

“This match will be remembered forever, India the big loser. Pakistan’s gesture to shake hands despite defeat has immortalised them as true champions of the gentleman’s game, while India remains the perpetual sore loser,” the rumoured comment.

However, the 50-year-old clarified through social media platform 'X' that he had made no such remarks.

“I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all,” Ponting wrote.

Meanwhile, on the field, India clinched the high-octane encounter by restricting Pakistan to 127-9 before chasing the target with seven wickets in hand inside 16 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav sealed the victory with a six, after which he and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged a hug and handshake before heading straight to the dressing room.

Notably, Indian players avoided any handshake with the opposition.

In contrast, Pakistan’s players shook hands among themselves before returning to their dressing room.

The Pakistan team even waited for their opponents for the customary gesture, but the Indian players closed the dressing room gate instead.

The snub echoed an earlier incident during the toss, where neither Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha nor his Indian counterpart offered a handshake.

Following the match, Salman also skipped the post-match presentation ceremony. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson addressed the media, expressing disappointment over India’s actions.

“Obviously, we were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that. We went over there to shake hands but they were already heading to the dressing room,” Hesson said.

“It was a disappointing way for the game to end. We were not satisfied with how we played, but we were certainly willing to go and shake hands,” he added.

Explaining Salman’s absence from the presentation, Hesson linked it to the controversy, stating: “I think it was just a flow-on effect. We were keen to engage and shake hands at the end of the match, that didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it.”

In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The cricket board demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of failing to uphold cricket’s traditions.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB stated in its letter. The board further alleged that Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee” and breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), reiterated the board’s position on 'X.'

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The match referee took actions against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi wrote.

The complaint also noted that tournament officials had been given instructions, which were later revealed to have come from the Indian board and ultimately from the Indian government, further complicating the issue.

Pakistan media manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged a protest with the match referee and later raised concerns with Tournament Director Andrew Russell, who initially said the instructions came from the Indian board but then clarified that they had actually been issued by the Indian government.