Hong Kong captain Murtaza ‘proud’ of batters’ efforts in Sri Lanka defeat

Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza (right) celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza lauded his team’s batting unit for their grit against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first in the must-win fixture, Hong Kong accumulated a decent total of 149/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten half-century and Anshy Rath’s anchoring 48-run knock.

In response, Sri Lanka had to make hard yards to amass the modest target, losing six wickets in the process.

Murtaza stood out with the ball for Hong Kong, returning figures of 2/37 in his four overs, which caused a major stir in the defending champions’ pursuit as they slipped from 119/2 to 127/6 in the span of two overs.

But Wanindu Hasaranga’s counterattacking blitz steered Sri Lanka over the line after opening Pathum Nissanka’s 68-run knock, which laid a solid foundation.

Reflecting on the narrow defeat in their final Asia Cup 2025 match, Murtaza lauded the batting unit, especially opener Rath and veteran Nizakat, for stepping up against Sri Lanka, but rued that dropped catches cost them the game.

“I am really proud of the way the boys stood up today, especially in the batting. Nizakat and Anshy, their partnership was crucial. We missed a few chances, but in the end, the way the bowlers and batters (played), very proud of them,” said Murtaza.

“We wanted 150-160, so got what we wanted. We dropped a few catches and that cost us the game,” he added.

Murtaza then called their participation in the Asia Cup 2025 ‘a dream come true’ before vowing to work on certain areas after bowing out of the continental tournament.

“The positive thing is that (we are) playing on the big stage, (it) is like a dream come true. We will think on a lot of things (after going back) and work on that.