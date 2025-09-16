Asia Cup 2025: Group B points table after Sri Lanka knock out Hong Kong

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Defending champions Sri Lanka registered a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Hong Kong in the eighth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, Hong Kong registered a decent total of 149/4 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of experienced middle-order batter Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten half-century.

Nizakat remained the top-scorer for the associate nation with 52 not out from 38 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

He also shared an anchoring 61-run partnership for the third wicket with opening batter Anshy Rath, who made a notable contribution with a 46-ball 48, featuring four boundaries.

Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, taking two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Sri Lanka chased down the 150-run target for the loss of six wickets and seven balls to spare despite a middle-order collapse, which caused Sri Lanka to slip from 119/2 to 127/6.

In-form opener Pathum Nissanka remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 68 off 44 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Hasaranga played a match-winning cameo of 20, coming off just nine deliveries and featuring three boundaries, including a six.

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza was their standout bowler with his two wickets for 37 runs in four overs.

The four-wicket victory, which was Sri Lanka’s second in as many matches in the Asia Cup 2025, lifted Sri Lanka to the top of the Group B standings as they now have four points and a net run rate of 1.546.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 1.546 Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 4.700 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.650 Hong Kong 3 0 3 0 -2.151

Afghanistan, who thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in the curtain raiser, slipped to second position as they have two points, having played just one match thus far.

Litton Das-led Bangladesh remained third, having two points in as many matches and a negative net run rate of -0.650, which was slashed significantly due to their defeat against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, who crashed out of the Asia Cup 2025 winless, finished at the bottom.