Pakistan captain Sana terms South Africa series ‘beneficial’ for World Cup

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaks during a PCB-released video statement in Lahore on September 15, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Monday stated that the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa will be ‘beneficial’ for her side to prepare for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The eight-team mega event will be played under a hybrid model in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, with Pakistan set to play all of their matches in Colombo.

Ahead of the mega event, the Green Shirts will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series, with all three fixtures slated to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on September 16, 19 and 22, respectively.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference here on the eve of the series, Pakistan skipper Sana shared that their primary focus is to prepare for the World Cup and execute their plans during the upcoming assignment.

“The specific aim is to prepare for the World Cup and execute our plans in this series,” Sana told reporters here on Monday.

“A series like this is very beneficial for the team ahead of the World Cup. It gives the players a good opportunity to put into practice all the preparation they have done in the recent times,” the Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

Fatima further shared that the team worked intensively on their batting during their 14-day training camp, which ran from August 29 to September 12 at the National Cricket Academy and the Gaddafi Stadium.

“Everyone knows Pakistan rely on their bowling attack, so this time our focus will be on getting more support from the batting unit as well. We worked a lot on batting during the camp.”

Pakistan squad for South Africa ODIs and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-travelling reserves:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan vs South Africa series schedule:

16 September – first ODI 19 September – second ODI 22 September – third ODI

Pakistan team World Cup 2025 fixtures: