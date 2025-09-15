Asia Cup 2025: Waseem reflects on UAE’s comeback win over Oman

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem plays a shot during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup T20 match against Oman at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025. – ACC

ABU DHABI: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem expressed his delight after leading his side to a 42-run victory over Oman in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 on Monday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Waseem reflected on the team’s strong comeback following their earlier defeat to India.

"The past is the past and we wanted to show everyone the caliber we have. I’m very happy with today’s performance. We prepared for three days and executed well as a batting and bowling unit," Waseem said.

The skipper also shed light on UAE’s strategy, stressing the importance of attacking early and maintaining momentum.

"We wanted to attack in the powerplay and then bat deep. Scoring 3,000 runs is a very proud moment for me, my family, and my country. I want to keep performing this way," he added.

Batting first, UAE openers Waseem and Alishan Sharafu gave their side a flying start, racing to 81-0 at the halfway mark. Sharafu brought up his 10th T20I half-century before being bowled by Jiten Ramanandi for 51 off 38 balls.

While Asif Khan departed cheaply, Waseem anchored the innings with his 24th T20I fifty, becoming the first Emirati batter to cross 3,000 runs in the format.

He scored a composed 69 off 54 deliveries, featuring six fours and three sixes, before falling in the final over. Cameos from Mohammad Zohaib (21 off 13) and Harshit Kaushik (19* off 8) lifted UAE to a competitive 172-5 in 20 overs.

Oman’s chase faltered early as Junaid Siddique removed Aamir Kaleem in the opening over and then sent back skipper Jatinder Singh (20 off 10) soon after, reducing Oman to 23-2.

Haider Ali and Mohammad Rohid struck in quick succession to leave Oman reeling at 50-5 within seven overs.

Aryan Bisht (24 off 32) and wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla (20 off 17) offered brief resistance with a 38-run stand, but Jawadullah broke the partnership before Junaid returned to polish off the tail.

The pacer finished with match-winning figures of 4-23 as Oman were bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs, sealing a convincing win for UAE.