Pakistan’s Women’s T20 Blind World Cup matches moved out of Nepal

Pakistan and Australia players in action during their fifth blind women's T20 match at the Wally Tate Park in Queensland on April 25, 2025. — PBCC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s matches of the inaugural edition of the Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, likely to commence on November 10, have been moved out of Kathmandu due to the ongoing political situation in the country.

According to the details, Pakistan will now play all of their matches in Colombo as the team will not travel to India – the designated host of the historic event.

The majority of the matches will be played in Delhi and Bangalore, except for Pakistan's fixtures. Furthermore, if the Green Shirts qualify for the final, then it will also be played in Sri Lanka’s capital.

The decision was taken during the World Blind Cricket Council’s executive committee’s meeting, presided over by its president, Syed Sultan Shah, who is also the head of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

Notably, the final schedule of matches will be released by the Indian Blind Cricket Association in due course.

Meanwhile, PBCC's selection committee has shortlisted 20 probable women’s blind cricketers for the mega event during a Selection and Training Camp, held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir in July.

The probables, featuring seven players each from B1 and B2 categories and six from B3, will be narrowed down into a final 16-member squad on October 15, the PBCC had said.

Pakistan’s 20 probables for Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Players in B1 Category (Totally Blind)

Bushra Zahoor (Gujranwala), Bisma Hussain (Lahore), Shumaila Kiran (Sawabi), Esha Faisal (Karachi), Rimsha Shabbir (Islamabad), Qandeel Fatima (Rawalpindi) and Sumera Malik (Rawalpindi).

Players in B2 Category (Partially Blind)

Nimra Rafique (Rawalpindi), Nusrat Batool (Sargoda), Eman Arshad (Islamabad), Meerab Ashraf (Lahore), Hooria Malik (Kashmir), Sadia Khalid (Gujranwala) and Rabia Javed Hashmi (Hafizabad).

Players in B3 Category (Partially Sighted)

Armeen Tariq (Gujrat), Mehreen Ali (Gilgit), Nisha Baksh (Lahore), Noor Fatima (Shorkot), Maryam Jahangir (Kashmir) and Maryam Khan (Karachi).