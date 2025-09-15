Muhammad Waseem joins elite list of T20I batters alongside Rizwan

The collage of photos shows UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (left) and Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. - AFP

ABU DHABI: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Emirati batter — and the 11th overall — to cross 3,000 career runs in T20 internationals, during his side’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 clash against Oman at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Waseem, who anchored the innings with a superb 69 off 54 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes, joined an elite list of modern greats.

Among those in the 3,000-plus club are Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (3,414 runs), England’s Jos Buttler (3,808), Ireland captain Paul Stirling (3,669), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,531), Australia’s David Warner (3,277) and Aaron Finch (3,120) and Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh (3,013).

The all-time run-scoring charts are led by former India captain Rohit Sharma with 4,231 runs, followed closely by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (4,223) and Virat Kohli (4,188).

Earlier, UAE’s openers got their side off to a blistering start. Alishan Sharafu and Waseem stitched together a 50-run partnership, regularly finding the boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking. At the halfway stage, the pair had carried UAE to 81-0.

Sharafu notched up his 10th T20I fifty but fell immediately after for 51 off 38 balls, bowled by Jiten Ramanandi. Asif Khan (2) departed cheaply soon after, leaving UAE at 90-2.

Waseem continued to pile on runs, bringing up his 24th T20I half-century and reaching the historic 3,000-run milestone. Alongside Mohammad Zohaib, who struck a brisk 21 off 13 balls, he added 49 for the third wicket.

Ramanandi struck again to remove Zohaib, while Samay Shrivastava also chipped in with a wicket.

In the final overs, Harshit Kaushik provided late fireworks, blasting two consecutive sixes in the 19th over to lift the scoring rate. He remained unbeaten on 19 off eight deliveries as UAE closed their innings at 172-5.

Waseem’s knock not only guided his team to a strong total but also cemented his place among the finest T20I batters in the world.