Asia Cup 2025: Umar Gul questions Faheem Ashraf’s role in Pakistan team

Gul urges team management to trust Faheem and give him 'proper opportunity'

By Web Desk
September 15, 2025
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 24, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Legendary pacer Umar Gul questioned fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s role in Pakistan team following their defeat against arch-rivals India in the group-stage match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

After starting their campaign with a thumping 93-run victory over Oman, Pakistan locked horns with arch-rivals in Dubai and suffered a seven-wicket thrashing as they failed to defend a modest 128-run target against the reigning world champions.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan in the blockbuster clash, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz remained wicketless.

Notably, Faheem, who was in the lineup as a fast-bowling all-rounder, did not bowl a single over in the blockbuster clash, which led to Gul questioning his role in the side.

He also urged the team management to trust the 31-year-old, citing the example of India’s Hardik Pandya, who gave India a flying start with the ball by dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legal delivery of Pakistan’s innings.

"He himself doesn't even know what his role is — whether he's playing as a bowler or as a batter,” said Gul.

“I think the way we’re saying that he wasn’t even given a chance to bowl — well, isn’t Hardik Pandya also playing as an all-rounder? Didn’t he take a wicket with the new ball? At least trust your player. Until you trust him and give him a proper opportunity, how will he prove himself?” he questioned.

“He’s been playing for quite a few matches now, and I don’t think he’s bowled four full overs in any of them — hardly one or two overs. Against India, he didn’t even bowl a single over. And you know the ball was seaming and swinging — at least define his role and show some trust."

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket