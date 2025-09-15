Asia Cup 2025: Umar Gul questions Faheem Ashraf’s role in Pakistan team

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 24, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Legendary pacer Umar Gul questioned fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s role in Pakistan team following their defeat against arch-rivals India in the group-stage match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

After starting their campaign with a thumping 93-run victory over Oman, Pakistan locked horns with arch-rivals in Dubai and suffered a seven-wicket thrashing as they failed to defend a modest 128-run target against the reigning world champions.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan in the blockbuster clash, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz remained wicketless.

Notably, Faheem, who was in the lineup as a fast-bowling all-rounder, did not bowl a single over in the blockbuster clash, which led to Gul questioning his role in the side.

He also urged the team management to trust the 31-year-old, citing the example of India’s Hardik Pandya, who gave India a flying start with the ball by dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legal delivery of Pakistan’s innings.

"He himself doesn't even know what his role is — whether he's playing as a bowler or as a batter,” said Gul.

“I think the way we’re saying that he wasn’t even given a chance to bowl — well, isn’t Hardik Pandya also playing as an all-rounder? Didn’t he take a wicket with the new ball? At least trust your player. Until you trust him and give him a proper opportunity, how will he prove himself?” he questioned.

“He’s been playing for quite a few matches now, and I don’t think he’s bowled four full overs in any of them — hardly one or two overs. Against India, he didn’t even bowl a single over. And you know the ball was seaming and swinging — at least define his role and show some trust."