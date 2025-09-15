UAE crush Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup 2025 clash

UAE pacer Haider Ali celebrates after dismissing Oman skipper jatinder Singh (right) during the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025. – AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured their first victory in the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025, defeating Oman by 42 runs on Monday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from Junaid Siddique and half-centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu.

Batting first, UAE’s openers set the tone with an explosive start. Waseem and Sharafu took on Oman’s bowling attack, bringing up a 50-run stand inside the powerplay.

By the halfway mark, they had powered their side to 81-0 with an excellent mix of boundaries and strike rotation.

Sharafu reached his 10th T20I fifty but was dismissed immediately after for 51 off 38 balls, bowled by Jiten Ramanandi. UAE lost another wicket soon after, as Asif Khan fell cheaply to Samay Shrivastava.

Waseem, however, held the innings together. The UAE captain not only registered his 24th T20I half-century but also became the first Emirati batter to reach 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

He compiled a composed 69 off 54 deliveries, striking six fours and three sixes, before departing in the final over.

Mohammad Zohaib chipped in with a brisk 21 off 13 balls, while Harshit Kaushik provided late fireworks with two towering sixes in the penultimate over, finishing unbeaten on 19 from eight balls. UAE closed their innings at 172-5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Oman’s chase faltered early. Junaid Siddique struck in the opening over to remove Aamir Kaleem for two, before returning in his next over to dismiss captain Jatinder Singh, who had threatened briefly with a quickfire 20 off 10 balls. By the third over, Oman were struggling at 23-2.

The collapse continued as Haider Ali removed Wasim Ali for one, while Mohammad Rohid sent back Hammad Mirza for five. Haider struck again to dismiss Shah Faisal, leaving Oman reeling at 50-5 inside seven overs.

Aryan Bisht (24 off 32) and wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla (20 off 17) added some resistance with a 38-run partnership, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable. Jawadullah broke the stand by dismissing Bisht, before sending Jiten Ramanandi (13) back shortly after.

Junaid returned to seal the contest, claiming Shukla and Hassnain Shah in the same over to finish with match-winning figures of 4-23.

Oman were eventually bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs, with Samay Shrivastava the last man out via a run-out.

For UAE, Haider Ali and Jawadullah also bagged two wickets apiece, while Rohid chipped in with one.